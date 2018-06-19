North Memphis organization brings racial awareness to community

The Top Stop Shop closed after Harris was shot and killed. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Rise Up Memphis, a North Memphis organization, is hosting a protest on Saturday, June 23, to bring awareness to the issues affecting the North Memphis community.

Rise Up Memphis hopes to inform the public of the ongoing issues in North Memphis such as racism, genocide, and poverty.

This event stems from the April 2018 murder of 17-year-old Dorian Harris.

Harris was killed at Top Stop Shop store in North Memphis. The store owner, Anwar Ghazali, is charged with his murder

Harris was accused of stealing a wine cooler before Ghazali fired shots.

The murder of Harris has forced many individuals in the community to take control of their communities.

