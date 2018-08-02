Professional wrestler becomes mayor in Tennessee

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Kane poses during a promotional event in New Delhi on June 10, 2009. (Source: MANAN VATSYAYANA via WBIR)

A professional wrestler is now a mayor in Tennessee.

Glen Jacobs, more commonly known by his wrestling character Kane, won the election for Knox County mayor. Kane, a Republican, beat his Democratic nominee Linda Haney.

It was a much bigger victory for Jacobs than the primary, where he narrowly defeated Brad Anders by 23 votes.

Jacobs and his wife, Crystal, have lived in East Tennessee since 1995, and moved to Knoxville several years ago.

In the wrestling world, Jacobs is better known as Kane, the 7-foot, 300-pound “Big Red Machine,” sometimes a masked villain and oftentimes a fan favorite. Kane has spent almost 25 years fighting in the world of professional wrestling and has continued since his primary win.

