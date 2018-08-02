Professional wrestler becomes mayor in Tennessee

Family, friends, and fans will say their goodbyes to beloved Memphis wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler on Friday.More >>
Family, friends, and fans will say their goodbyes to beloved Memphis wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler on Friday.More >>
The Chief of Police at Trumann Police Department was injured in a shooting while on duty Friday.More >>
The Chief of Police at Trumann Police Department was injured in a shooting while on duty Friday.More >>
A wall of dust covered the Phoenix, Arizona, metro area as the second monsoon storm in a span of four days hit the city.More >>
A wall of dust covered the Phoenix, Arizona, metro area as the second monsoon storm in a span of four days hit the city.More >>
Tennessee Department of Transportation trucks are blocking Interstate 240.More >>
Tennessee Department of Transportation trucks are blocking Interstate 240.More >>
A woman was shot and killed in Bartlett on Friday morning, according to Bartlett Police Department.More >>
A woman was shot and killed in Bartlett on Friday morning, according to Bartlett Police Department.More >>
Despite the life-changing payout, everyone plans to keep working at their current company.More >>
Despite the life-changing payout, everyone plans to keep working at their current company.More >>
Security footage captured the moment Bailey Cantrell was attacked. She wants the unidentified man to be held accountable.More >>
Security footage captured the moment Bailey Cantrell was attacked. She wants the unidentified man to be held accountable.More >>
The boy fell 31 feet to the ground and suffered several broken bones.More >>
The boy fell 31 feet to the ground and suffered several broken bones.More >>
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
Family, friends, and fans will say their goodbyes to beloved Memphis wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler on Friday.More >>
Family, friends, and fans will say their goodbyes to beloved Memphis wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler on Friday.More >>
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier confirmed for FOX10 News that the body of the second missing swimmer was found Friday morning.More >>
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier confirmed for FOX10 News that the body of the second missing swimmer was found Friday morning.More >>
Incident reports from the Simpsonville Police Department describe a chilling scene where the former South Carolina GOP executive director allegedly killed his mother's dog and said something told him to do it.More >>
Incident reports from the Simpsonville Police Department describe a chilling scene where the former South Carolina GOP executive director allegedly killed his mother's dog and said something told him to do it.More >>
Reagor-Dykes Auto Group filed an emergency motion Thursday night to use cash to be able to pay their employees, and to pay the normal day-to-day expenses like office supplies, utilities, taxes, rents, and repair and maintenance. It also provides for purchase of inventory. Ford filed an objection to the motion at 12:30 on Friday.More >>
Reagor-Dykes Auto Group filed an emergency motion Thursday night to use cash to be able to pay their employees, and to pay the normal day-to-day expenses like office supplies, utilities, taxes, rents, and repair and maintenance. It also provides for purchase of inventory. Ford filed an objection to the motion at 12:30 on Friday.More >>
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.More >>
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.More >>