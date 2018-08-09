Exoskeleton helps patients learn to walk again

A FedEx truck crashed into a creek off Interstate 40 in Arkansas.More >>
A FedEx truck crashed into a creek off Interstate 40 in Arkansas.More >>
Music superstar and Memphis native Justin Timberlake will release his first book this fall.More >>
Music superstar and Memphis native Justin Timberlake will release his first book this fall.More >>
Four chefs with Memphis connections will represent the country's best barbecue on Food Network's "Chopped."More >>
Four chefs with Memphis connections will represent the country's best barbecue on Food Network's "Chopped."More >>
Thousands of Elvis fans will converge in Memphis for days of events honoring the King of Rock and Roll who was also known for his philanthropy, so let's get our out-of-town guests "All Shook Up" by showing off 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.More >>
Thousands of Elvis fans will converge in Memphis for days of events honoring the King of Rock and Roll who was also known for his philanthropy, so let's get our out-of-town guests "All Shook Up" by showing off 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.More >>
A Dyer County Deputy was killed in a crash in Crockett County this week.More >>
A Dyer County Deputy was killed in a crash in Crockett County this week.More >>
Ford Motor Credit filed additional documents with the bankruptcy court Friday morning, claiming this may be one of the largest floor-plan financing frauds in the history of the United States.More >>
Ford Motor Credit filed additional documents with the bankruptcy court Friday morning, claiming this may be one of the largest floor-plan financing frauds in the history of the United States.More >>
The driver said the only thing she can think irritated the couple is that she was driving the speed limit.More >>
The driver said the only thing she can think irritated the couple is that she was driving the speed limit.More >>
Brewer was charged by criminal complaint in the Northern District of Mississippi.More >>
Brewer was charged by criminal complaint in the Northern District of Mississippi.More >>
A peaceful day kayaking turned into something straight out of a horror movie for a father and daughter in Pennsylvania.More >>
A peaceful day kayaking turned into something straight out of a horror movie for a father and daughter in Pennsylvania.More >>
A horrible scene unfolded at a Chillicothe, Ohio Burger King last Friday.More >>
A horrible scene unfolded at a Chillicothe, Ohio Burger King last Friday.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left at least four dead in the New Brunswick province of Canada.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left at least four dead in the New Brunswick province of Canada.More >>
A parent at Huntsville Christian Academy bought her daughters' teacher a car. A post shared by Courtney Adeleye , CEO (@courtneyadeleye) on Jul 16, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT Courtney Adeleye and her husband decided to buy a Kindergarten teacher at Huntsville Christian Academy a car, when they found out she was taking multiple buses to get to and from school everyday. Adeleye said in her instagram post that the teacher had taught both of her girls and was the sweetest person she ...More >>
A parent at Huntsville Christian Academy bought her daughters' teacher a car. A post shared by Courtney Adeleye , CEO (@courtneyadeleye) on Jul 16, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT Courtney Adeleye and her husband decided to buy a Kindergarten teacher at Huntsville Christian Academy a car, when they found out she was taking multiple buses to get to and from school everyday. Adeleye said in her instagram post that the teacher had taught both of her girls and was the sweetest person she ...More >>
For the first time since his son's death, we are hearing from Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.More >>
For the first time since his son's death, we are hearing from Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.More >>
Police said that Mau Dao, 47, of Vallejo, CA, “set herself on fire” in a “suicide and arson,” leading to the deaths of her 14-year-old twin daughters.More >>
Police said that Mau Dao, 47, of Vallejo, CA, “set herself on fire” in a “suicide and arson,” leading to the deaths of her 14-year-old twin daughters.More >>
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead early Friday morning. Troopers identified the man who was killed as Jackie Sampson, 43, of Denham Springs.More >>
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead early Friday morning. Troopers identified the man who was killed as Jackie Sampson, 43, of Denham Springs.More >>