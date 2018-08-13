'I shot her five times:' Man calls 911 to admit murder before he's found dead in river

A Shelby County sheriff's deputy is being treated over a possible exposure to fentanyl.More >>
The team tasked with helping Senator Lee Harris transition into Shelby County mayor met for the first time Tuesday.More >>
The Mid-South is one step close to getting a new grocer.More >>
You'd think 28 wins over the last three years would enough for a program to feel pretty good about itself going into a new college football season, especially for a program that had trouble just sniffing any victories a few season ago.More >>
Officials are again warning residents of a northeast Arkansas town of a possible hepatitis A exposure after an employee at a barbecue restaurant tested positive for the liver disease.More >>
Rescuers are using heavy machinery to move chunks of concrete to search for victims. The bridge fell onto structures, a railway and a roadway below.More >>
Two people were found dead inside a car in the Mississippi River on Sunday morning, according to Helena-West Helena Police Department.More >>
Beyond their war of words, the row touched on several sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity, security in the executive mansion and a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia.More >>
Kiera Bergman went missing on Aug. 4 after leaving work early, where her ex-boyfriend picked her up, according to her roommate.More >>
Since the accident, the community has held schoolwide prayer services, vigils and fundraisers for the high schooler’s family.More >>
She said the response to her child’s death has many people making assumptions, but she says the child’s death was simply an accident.More >>
Two suspects were arrested for trafficking controlled substances and face several other drug-related charges in Valley, Alabama.More >>
Whether it be 113 or 114, we wish Ms. Hester Ford a very Happy Birthday!More >>
Ford Motor Credit filed additional documents with the bankruptcy court Friday morning, claiming this may be one of the largest floor-plan financing frauds in the history of the United States.More >>
A Conecuh County K9 and his handler discovered several pounds of heroin and cocaine during a recent traffic stop on Interstate 65.More >>
