FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms. This means that scattered severe storms are possible on Monday. A cold front will move into the Mid-South and give us a chance for strong to severe storms. After early morning rain, some dry air will be able to funnel into west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas Monday afternoon, which will help increase instability levels in that area.
TIMING: Scattered storms will start developing after 3 p.m., but the main line along the front will not push into eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee until around 5 p.m. Storms will continue through 11 p.m. in our eastern counties and then we will gradually clear out overnight.
THREATS: The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts over 50 mph. There will also be a low end threat for hail and tornadoes. Although the threat for tornadoes is very low, there is still potential for a weak tornado in our area. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with all storms.
HOW TO PREPARE: The First Alert Weather team will be providing updates on-air, online and on the WMC Weather app throughout the day. You can use the WMC Weather app to get video updates from the weather team, use the interactive radar and receive any severe warnings.
