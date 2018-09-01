Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

Week 3: Play of the Week
By and Jarvis Greer | September 1, 2018 at 2:34 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 1:21 PM

(WMC) - It's Week 3 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it's time for Friday Football Fever.

Whitehaven took care of Cordova 41-7.

Highlights:

ECS ran away from FACS 47-7

Highlights:

Lausanne beat Harding Academy 49-7.

Highlights:

Central shut out East, final score 42-0

Highlights:

CBHS defeated White Station in a close one, 28-20.

Highlights:

Olive Branch shut out DeSoto Central 31-0.

Highlights:

Houston 28 Arlington 21
Bartlett 20 Collierville 34
MAHS 6 Douglass 12
Covington 42 McNairy Central 7
KIPP 34 Oakhaven 20
Germantown (MS) 7 Southaven 20
Macon Road Baptist 36 Tupelo Christian 52
Bolton 6 Brighton 57
Byhalia14 Center High 23
Millington 7 Germantown 55
Charleston 12 Horn Lake 52
Briarcrest 35 Ridgeland Academy (MS) 42
MLK Prep 8 Melrose 46
Tipton-Rosemark 62 Rossville Christian 12
Northpoint 10 St. George's 32
Manassas 6 Mitchell 18

