Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

(WMC) - It's Week 3 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it's time for Friday Football Fever.
Whitehaven took care of Cordova 41-7.
Highlights:
ECS ran away from FACS 47-7
Highlights:
Lausanne beat Harding Academy 49-7.
Highlights:
Central shut out East, final score 42-0
Highlights:
CBHS defeated White Station in a close one, 28-20.
Highlights:
Olive Branch shut out DeSoto Central 31-0.
Highlights:
