‘Preying on the poor’: Towing company accused of violating city ordinance

C. Prior to the removal of towing a vehicle (or personal property) from private property by a wrecker service without the owner's consent, the towing company must have express written authorization for the towing of that vehicle (or personal property) from the owner of the private property, property manager, or designated agent. When an individual is designated by a private property owner to act as an agent to authorize towing from the property, such designation must be in writing, signed by the private property owner, notarized, and filed with the permits office. Such designation shall name the wrecker company used by the property owner. A wrecker company may perform a periodic audit as part of a contractual agreement with a private property owner for the purpose of identifying vehicles on the property which may be inoperable or defective. The existence of such an arrangement shall be disclosed on the designation described above filed with the permits office which states the name of the private property owner's agent to authorize towing, wrecker company used, and list of violations that will cause a vehicle to be towed without consent from the owner's property. Contractors or written agreements between a towing company and private property owners for non-consensual towing must be retained by the towing company, and must include the property owner's signature and the signatures of any agents designated by the private property owner, a copy of which must be available for inspection by the city police department and/or permits office upon request.