Gamers raise money for St. Jude with YouTube program

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is teaming up with YouTube to launch a fundraising campaign to allow gamers to give back.
It's called St. Jude PLAY LIVE, and it means you can support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital while you play video games.
For the first time, YouTube gaming creators will pioneer fundraising for St. Jude Children's Hospital using YouTube's newest fundraising features.
The money raised will support kids during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 12 YouTube gaming creators with more than 37 million combined subscribers will be using their online video channels to raise money for the hospital.
YouTube gaming creators recently traveled to Memphis, visiting St. Jude to learn about the mission firsthand.
The program that allows creators to stream video games while raising money for kids at St. Jude. Video game streaming has raised more than $10 million for St. Jude in the last four years.
Gamers tell St. Jude it's about bringing joy to children while giving hope for a cure.
Click here to learn more about the program.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.