SCS spent $20,000 to eliminate pests from infested high school

"Today we welcomed our students and staff back at Kirby HS successfully. Everyone was glad to be back, and the entire school day went without any issues. Over the last week we've had our internal facilities team along with three external vendors conduct the necessary treatments and clean-up process of the rodents that were found in the school. There has not been any sighting of any type of pest in the building today or over the last few days. We are confident the treatments and clean-up process has worked, and we will continue to collaborate with the Department of Health to ensure the school meets all health requirements. The teams will continue to monitor the campus over the next few weeks to ensure the problem doesn't persist."