Run or walk with WMC to help St. Jude

Run or walk with WMC to help St. Jude
By | September 5, 2018 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 11:34 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - We want you on our team!

WMC Action News 5 has a team in place again for this year's St. Jude Walk/Run to End Cancer.

We're working toward a goal of raising $5,000 for Memphis' beloved children's research hospital.

St. Jude has helped raise the survival rate for childhood cancer from under 20 percent to over 80 percent without billing a family for anything.

That's why supporting St. Jude is so vital.

The run is September 22 at 9 a.m. outside St. Jude's campus in Memphis. It's just $10 to walk.

Click here to join our team or make a donation.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.