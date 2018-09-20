Run or walk with WMC to help St. Jude

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - We want you on our team!
WMC Action News 5 has a team in place again for this year's St. Jude Walk/Run to End Cancer.
We're working toward a goal of raising $5,000 for Memphis' beloved children's research hospital.
St. Jude has helped raise the survival rate for childhood cancer from under 20 percent to over 80 percent without billing a family for anything.
That's why supporting St. Jude is so vital.
The run is September 22 at 9 a.m. outside St. Jude's campus in Memphis. It's just $10 to walk.
Click here to join our team or make a donation.
