Millington nurse saves coworker

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) - As a school nurse at Millington Central High School, it's part of the job for Jamie Rush to stabilize a situation until emergency services arrive.
But it's not everyday that her training is put to the test.
About two weeks ago, school staff member Trey Asbridge visited Rush's office.
"I knew he had high blood pressure, and I asked if he had taken his medicine," Jamie Rush, Millington Central High School nurse, said.
She checked his blood pressure and knew it was too high to ignore.
Asbridge says after calling his doctor, and as he was heading to an administrator's office, he collapsed in the hallway near the lockers and began experiencing severe pain.
"Suddenly it just felt like 200-300 pounds of pressure on my chest," Asbridge said.
"I asked one of the teachers that was standing there, 'Go get the AED,' and I told the coach to call 911 and they did," Rush said.
Rush is referring to an Automated External Defibrillator, which delivers an electric shock to your chest in the case of cardiac arrest.
As of July 2018, AEDs are required inside every high school in Tennessee.
Thankfully, she didn't have to use the device and instead stabilized Asbridge's vitals by giving him baby aspirin.
First responders say it was her fast action that helped prevent a crisis.
"For her not just doing her job, but she cares so much that she immediately went into protective mode and took care of one of our employees like she did. The only word I can think of is amazing," Bo Griffin, Millington Municipal Schools' Director, said. "The only word I can think of is amazing."
"I feel like I may have averted a very, very tragic situation," Rush said.
When asked if she feels like a heroine she answered, "no, I love taking care of people and if I can help someone, that's what I want."
Asbridge is grateful and now encouraging others to make their health care a priority.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.