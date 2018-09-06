Reports: Kim Kardashian working to get Tennessee inmate released

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is working to help free a Tennessee man who was sentenced to life in prison, according to reports.
Chris Young, 30, has already served eight years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.
According to the The Buried Alive Project, Young was arrested at the age of 22 in connection with a federal drug conspiracy case. He had two prior offenses.
Due to federal laws, his mandatory minimum sentence was life without parole. His sentencing took place in Nashville.
Kardashian West says she is working with the judge who handed down the sentence. According to reports, former U.S. District Judge Kevin H. Sharp stepped down because of his opposition to mandatory minimum cases.
Sharp tweeted this about the case: "What I was required to do that day was cruel and did not make us safer."
Earlier this year, Kardashian West helped to convince President Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, who is from Memphis. She was a non-violent first-time offender who was serving a life sentence.