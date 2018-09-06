U of M exploring medical doctorate program

JACKSON, TN (WMC) - The University of Memphis is exploring the Lambuth Campus in Jackson for a possible medical program.

The school would offer a doctorate in osteopathic medicine, instead of a doctor of medicine program.

University President David Rudd says the program would be a natural fit in Jackson, where there is a high need for rural health care.

The university says students who earn a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree will be fully licensed physicians who focus on primary care and wellness.

There is no word on when a final decision about the program will be made.

