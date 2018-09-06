Penny Hardaway, J.B. Bickerstaff given keys to the city

By | September 6, 2018 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 10:38 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis mayor Jim Strickland awarded the head coaches of the biggest teams in Memphis a special honor Tuesday.

University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff were both given keys to the city.

Mayor Strickland said in a tweet  "I know there are other great basketball cities, but we are the one *true* Hoop City."

This is the first season for both coaches in their organizations.

