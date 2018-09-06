School board member offers solutions for pest problem at Kirby HS

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Shelby County Schools Board Member took to Facebook to offer solutions to the pests problem at Kirby High School.
The school was shut down last week once the problem was discovered.
It reopened Tuesday after the district spent $20,000 to eliminate the pest, but SCS announced Wednesday that the school would close again for the rest of the week.
Board member Kevin Woods said via Facebook that he has offered up multiple suggestions for school administrators to consider.
A community meeting will be held Thursday evening at 5:30 to discuss solutions at Hickory Ridge Middle School.
Woods says his top priority is getting students "in a safe and clean learning environment."
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.