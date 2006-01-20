Podcast 5: Action News 5 is now available on your digital music device!

Action News 5 and WMCTV.com are excited to begin offering a podcast version of the morning's top news stories.

What is Podcasting?

Podcasting allows you to subscribe to a feed, which include a link to a video program. Every time a subscription like this posts a new program (file), it automatically downloads to your computer. You can then transfer the programs (files) to a portable device (i.e. iPod, .mp3 Player, or your computer).

WMCTV.com is now providing Podcast 5, a 5-7 minute daily newscast from Action News 5. If you have a video capable device, you'll be able to see Podcast 5. If your device is audio-only, Podcast 5 is still available to you as well. Once you've signed up for our free feed, you will be able to download it by 7 a.m. every day, Monday-Friday.

What you will need:

In order to use the podcasts, you will need to download iTunes, a free program from Apple you may already have on your computer. If you want to receive the video version of our podcast, you need to have iTunes 6.

Once you download and install the program, you will need to "subscribe" to the Podcast feed. This is easy to do. Just use the link, your iTunes will open and subscribe you to this podcast.

Podcast 5

itpc://podcast.wmctv.com/wmcpodcast.xml

That's all there is to it!



More Information:

If you'd like more information on Podcasting, check out some of these articles from various sources:



Feedback: