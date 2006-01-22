Tigers Roll Past USM

Is anyone having fun watching the Memphis Tigers? It's almost impossible not to. No matter who the opponent is or what the style of play, Memphis is in every game and usually controls them. The Tigers did just that with an 85-68 win on the road Saturday at Southern Miss.

Rodney Carney became the Tigers all-time leading 3-point shooter with 3 in the game to surpass Anthony Rice with 245 for his career. Shawne Williams did not start for disciplinary reasons but he came off the bench to take care of business under the basket. Darius Washington was dynamite on the offensive end with a team high 20 points. The Tigers are now 17-2 on the season.