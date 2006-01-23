Man submerged in water overnight off I-40

A late night crash left one driver submerged in water off Interstate 40 at the Whitten Road exit.
Police say around 10 o'clock last night a car going east on Interstate 40 drove off the road and ended up in a creek. Because of all the rain we've had over the past 24 hours the creek was moving a little more quickly then normal and it swept the car and the driver downstream. A witness saw the car go in to the water and called 911. When fire officials arrived they found the man on top of his car in the creek but they were able to rescue him quickly. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital last night. This morning they say he is doing just fine.
Police are still not sure exactly what caused the accident but they say it's important when the roads are wet like they are this morning to remember to slow down and watch out for puddles.
