Hurricane evacuees staying in hotels paid for by FEMA have a week to register

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hurricane evacuees still in hotels paid for by the federal government have until next Monday to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get an authorization code.

Acting FEMA Director David Paulison says his agency will stop paying for hotel rooms on February seventh unless evacuees register by January 30th. Paulison says the government will cover hotel lodging for evacuees with a code until at least February 13th, and perhaps longer depending on the status of their temporary housing applications.

Paulison says evacuees with applications that aren't processed by next Monday will have their hotels rooms paid for until March first, or for two weeks after the date of processing, whichever is later.

Evacuees can register by calling 1-800-621-FEMA.*

(Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)