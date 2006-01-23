LeBonheur plans major expansion

Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center is in the midst of a major plan to renovate and expand the current hospital facility to almost 1,000,000 square feet.

Plans call for the new facility to be located north of Le Bonheur on what is now the site of Memphis Mental Health Institute (MMHI) at Poplar and Dunlap, adjacent to the current Le Bonheur campus. At the announcement, Troy unveiled architectural renderings of the new hospital's exterior, interior and campus view.

Currently, Le Bonheur has outgrown its facilities and is unable to accommodate all the services Mid-South children need. Le Bonheur will replace current inpatient care rooms and clinics with a new facility immediately north of the existing hospital bounded by Dunlap, Poplar, Pauline and Washington streets. In May, Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen announced plans to relocate MMHI into a new building within the Medical Center, freeing up the current location for a Le Bonheur expansion.

At a projected cost of $235 million, Le Bonheur must raise a significant portion of funds from the community, and a major fund-raising campaign for the new facility was announced at the event. Chaired by Accredo Health, Inc. CEO/Chairman of the Board David Stevens, the Le Bonheur campaign committee has already raised approximately $52.5 million toward a $100 million goal.

"Le Bonheur has a dynamic vision for the future to become one of the nation's top children's hospitals. This new Le Bonheur facility is the first public sign of the progress being made toward that goal," said Stevens. "The fact that we already have commitments that take us well beyond the halfway mark of our campaign target is a tribute to all the community visionaries who have embraced this goal."