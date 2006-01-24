Police investigate murder in overnight home invasion

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 5000 block of Flowering Peach around 11pm Monday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Arthur Sallis lying in his dining room, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Sallis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Sallis and an acquaintance were sitting in their dining room when three armed suspects burst thought the front door of the home. Once inside, the suspects ordered both victims to the floor and demanded money and other items from Sallis. A struggled ensued, and Sallis was shot.

The suspects were described as young male blacks, and left the scene in a 2000 GMC Yukon, with tinted windows, 22 inch rims, and temporary tags.

Homicide investigators asked anyone with information regarding this homicide, or the suspects, to contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or Homicide Bureau at 545-5300.