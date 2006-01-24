Group tries to save Libertyland

A Mid-South group is moving into action to try to save Libertyland.
The group, called "Save Libertyland," appeared at a Tuesday news conference with signs and loud voices in favor of keeping the park open.
Their goal is to bring about public awareness of their fight.
At the news conference, members of the group said their big challenge right now is to get the city to identify companies that might be interested in taking over Libertyland and running it like a first class operation.
Protesters said they are also trying to stop Libertyland's current board from any attempts to prematurely sell off any rides or attraction until a final decision is made on the 30-year-old park's fate.
"The non profit corporation that the city lets run Libertyland is currently engaged in efforts to auction off the equipment and the rides that make up Libertyland," said Save Libertyland attorney Steven Mulroy. "There is a legal question whether they have the right to do this, but more important that, if they are all owed to do this, that will kill any effort to save Libertyland."
Supporters said if the park closes permanently, fans will have to drive as far as St. Louis or Hot Springs for rides and attractions.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
A former student said he was a victim of bullying so severe that he tried to take his own life.More >>
A former student said he was a victim of bullying so severe that he tried to take his own life.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us locations were expected to begin on Thursday, but the liquidation is now on hold.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us locations were expected to begin on Thursday, but the liquidation is now on hold.More >>