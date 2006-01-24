Group tries to save Libertyland

A Mid-South group is moving into action to try to save Libertyland.

The group, called "Save Libertyland," appeared at a Tuesday news conference with signs and loud voices in favor of keeping the park open.

Their goal is to bring about public awareness of their fight.

At the news conference, members of the group said their big challenge right now is to get the city to identify companies that might be interested in taking over Libertyland and running it like a first class operation.



Protesters said they are also trying to stop Libertyland's current board from any attempts to prematurely sell off any rides or attraction until a final decision is made on the 30-year-old park's fate.

"The non profit corporation that the city lets run Libertyland is currently engaged in efforts to auction off the equipment and the rides that make up Libertyland," said Save Libertyland attorney Steven Mulroy. "There is a legal question whether they have the right to do this, but more important that, if they are all owed to do this, that will kill any effort to save Libertyland."

Supporters said if the park closes permanently, fans will have to drive as far as St. Louis or Hot Springs for rides and attractions.

