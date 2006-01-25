Plaintiffs say rules aren't the same for all voters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A hearing on the Senate's attempt to unseat Senator Ophelia Ford continues this afternoon in Memphis.
Before federal District Court broke for lunch, Ford's lawyer David Cocke conceded the Senate has the authority to review an election of one of its members.
But Cocke said the chamber is trying to take away the representation of some voters if it ousts Ford.
Cocke told Judge Bernice Donald the Senate is trying to apply different standards to the voters of the 29th senatorial district than it does to other residents of Tennessee.
The chamber took a preliminary vote last week to void the special election that produced Ford's 13-vote victory. Irregularities found since include two votes cast in the names of dead people, but Ford is not accused of any wrongdoing.
Senate Majority Leader Ron Ramsey said this morning before the hearing that he'll push for the second vote to throw out the election unless the court extends its restraining order.
(Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
