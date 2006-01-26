Ethics Commission to hear complaint about Huckabee e-mail

LITTLE ROCK (AP) - The state Ethics Commission is to take up a complaint against Governor Huckabee in which he is accused of using state computers to send e-mails about a proposed highway bond measure that was on the ballot last month.

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Drew Pritt of Warren filed the complaint against Huckabee, who is a Republican. Pritt says the commission has scheduled a closed hearing for February 17th.

In his complaint, Pritt says Huckabee improperly used state computers to send e-mails with the equivalent of campaign materials before the highway bond election. Huckabee's office says the complaint is frivolous. The highway bond proposal was soundly defeated.