Flu cases down in Memphis, but peak still coming

Something's missing in Tennessee this winter --- the flu. The state's influenza season has been milder than in recent years.

Less than two percent of the population has had flu-like symptoms, but the peak season is still approaching. A total of about 58-hundred flu-like cases have been reported across the state, only slightly more than the five-thousand cases reported this time last year.

State and local health departments usually start recording flu-like symptoms the first week of October and continue until the end of May. The state only keeps records of children who die as a result of the flu, but there have been no deaths reported this year.

The health departments in Knoxville and Memphis both reported major declines in reported cases from last year, but Chattanooga and Nashville had slightly more.