Curry charged in more rapes, suspected in others

Neighbors are speaking out about new charges in the case of the accused "White Jeep Rapist."
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Eric Curry now faces two more charges of rape.
Thursday he was charged with raping three women.
Today, neighbors in this South Memphis community were disturbed to learn one of the recent charges stems from a rape that took place in their community.
Police say a victim was attacked on Elvis Presley near Hamilton High School. That's just around the corner from Willeva Echols' home.
"We have been working so hard to not let something such as this come into our community," said Echols.
Curry is now charged with five rapes and police say there could be others. Even though police believe they have the right suspect in custody, Echols feels its too soon to let down her guard.
