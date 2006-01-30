Senate continues debate; heads toward filibuster vote

CAPITOL HILL (AP) - Liberal Democrats in the Senate are making a last-ditch effort to block the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Samuel Alito.

The resumption of debate came just a few hours before a key vote that both Republicans and Democrats say Alito will win.

Edward Kennedy told his colleagues he fears Alito's views make clear he will not be part of the "continued march towards progress in this country."

Texas Senator John Cornyn called the filibuster attempt "a last-ditch partisan effort to mollify the lobbyists of the hard left."

Alito supporters, as well as some opponents, say they have more than enough votes to block the filibuster later today.

That would clear the way for a final confirmation vote tomorrow. Only one Republican, Lincoln Chafee of Rhode Island, has announced that he'll vote against Alito's confirmation.