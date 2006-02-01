President Bush to speak this morning in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - President Bush will expand on his State of the Union speech during an appearance today in Nashville.

Bush is to speak at the Grand Ole Opry House during a 90-minute visit to Nashville. It's friendly territory --- he carried Tennessee in both his runs for the White House. In the audience today will be Republican activists from Middle Tennessee along with business and community leaders.

Bush will be accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist of Nashville.

Stay with Action News 5 and wmctv.com for the latest.