Parents given a voice during Memphis City School meeting

Memphis City School leaders will hear from you starting today about your child's education.

Parents are being given a chance to offer feedback on a proposed Memphis City School five-year master plan. The first of those meetings will be held tonight. Under the plan, eight schools could be closed. Some are said to be underutilized, others are overcrowded. Here's a list of the eight proposed schools to close:

**Balmoral Elementary

**Caldwell Elementary

**Denver Elementary

**Hollywood Elementary

**Lauderdale Elementary

**Macon Elementary

**Manor Lake Elementary

**Longview Middle School

Tonight's meeting is for Zone 2-- Downtown and Midtown schools. It will be at the Board of Education auditorium, on Avery Road. The Meeting will be from 5:30pm-9pm

More information is available on the school's hotline at (901) 416-8125.