Ethics bill compromise talks break down over money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Negotiations by state lawmakers to reach a compromise on broad ethics reform broke down today.

The issue is over limits on political contributions, ending any hope a final bill could be passed this week.

Legislators had seemed close to an agreement that could bring an end to a four-week special session on ethics reform. They were meeting to work out differences over a bill that creates an independent ethics commission, imposes tighter controls on lobbying lawmakers and limits campaign contributions.

Democratic Senators Joe Haynes of Goodlettsville and Steve Cohen of Memphis objected to a proposal by Representative Jason Mumpower of Bristol that didn't cap political contributions by individuals at $25,000 dollars a year.

The House and Senate adjourned until Monday, though a conference committee is still at work today.

(Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)