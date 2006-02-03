Coretta Scott King will receive a public viewing

ATLANTA (AP) - Coretta Scott King's family has accepted the governor of Georgia's invitation for a public viewing of her remains at the Georgia Capitol.

King, who was 78, died Tuesday at an alternative medicine clinic in Mexico where she had sought treatment for ovarian cancer. Governor Sonny Perdue's offer of a viewing at the Capitol was in stark contrast to what happened after the assassination of Martin Luther King Junior in 1968. Then-Governor Lester Maddox, a segregationist, refused to close the Capitol for the funeral, and expressed anger over the flying of state flags at half-staff.

All flags on state property will fly at half-staff until Coretta Scott King's funeral. It will be held Tuesday at a suburban Atlanta church.

Action News 5 will be in Atlanta to cover the funeral.