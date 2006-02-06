Steelers, Memphian Win Super Bowl

DETROIT (AP) - Memphian Cedric Wilson, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is a SUper Bowl champ. The Steelers are the third team to win five Super Bowls after beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-to-10 in Detroit. Ben Roethlisberger (RAHTH'-lis-bur-gur), Willie Parker and Hines Ward each scored touchdowns for the Steelers, who are N-F-L champs for the first time since the 1979 season. The Seahawks led 3-to-0 until Roethlisberger ran for a one-yard score just before halftime. The second-year quarterback was 9-of-21 for 123 yards and two interceptions.

Willie Parker set a Super Bowl record with a 75-yard touchdown run, which put the Steelers ahead 14-to-3 just 22 seconds into the second half. Parker finished with 93 yards on ten carries. Antoine Randle El became the first wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl. He connected with Ward for a 43-yard T-D to give the Steelers a 21-to-10 lead with eight-56 remaining. Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck completed 26 of his 49 passes for 273 yards, one touchdowns and an interception that set up Ward's touchdown reception.

