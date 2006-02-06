Aide to former Atlanta mayor testifies he gave Willie Herenton cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A witness in the federal corruption trial of former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell testified that he not only made cash payments to the former mayor but also to Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.

Dewey Clark, who once worked as Campbell's personal assistant, said during court testimony last week that he gave Herenton $9,000 in cash in his office. Clark did not say when the payment to Herenton was allegedly made or what it was for.

Clark also testified about working in Herenton's campaign and that he gave a $1,000 campaign contribution to him. Herenton declined to be interviewed about the testimony. Herenton was subpoenaed Thursday but the date of his appearance is uncertain.

Campbell, who served as Atlanta mayor from 1994 to 2002, is charged with racketeering, bribery and fraud. The trial begins its third week today.