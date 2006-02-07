Final respects paid to Coretta Scott King

Four U.S. presidents, senators and celebrities joined thousands of mourners filling a church sanctuary Tuesday to say goodbye to Coretta Scott King, the "first lady of the civil rights movement."

The crowd, estimated to be at least 10,000 strong, stood as King's four children walked in with President Bush and former presidents Clinton, Bush and Carter.

"The dream is still alive," said Bishop Eddie Long, leader of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia.* "We are all in a better place, doing better things, doors have been opened," he said.

Former President Bill Clinton, with wife Hillary at his side, said it was important to remember that King was not a symbol, "but a real woman who lived and breathed and got hurt, and had dreams and disappointment."

The first President Bush said the world is "a kinder and gentler place" because of her.

Poet Maya Angelou also spoke, describing King as a sister with whom she shared her pain and laughter.

At times, Tuesday's funeral service grew political, with religious leaders questioning what the Bush administration was doing to continue the Kings' dream.