Mesaba Airline workers plan to picket today

Pilots, flight attendants and mechanics at Mesaba Airlines say airline management isn't acting in their best interest, so they plan to walk the picket line later this afternoon.

They have approved a no-confidence vote against company executives, calling for their removal.

The worker groups say the regional carrier and its parent company, MAIR Holdings, is trying to use the bankruptcy process to achieve wage and benefit cuts for its workers.

According to a news release from the Air Line Pilots Association.. Pilots say wage cuts put employees' careers, livelihoods and futures at risk.

Union members say they will picket at Northwest hub airports...that includes Memphis, Minneapolis, and Detroit.

Mesaba is a regional carrier for Northwest Airlines.

According to the ALPA picketers will be out here from about 4:30 to 6 pm local time.