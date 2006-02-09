University of Memphis archeological team makes big find in Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) - Egypt's antiquities chief has announced a University of Memphis team of archaeologists has found a new tomb in the Valley of the Kings. It's the first new discovery there since the tomb of King Tutankhamun in 1922.

The Egyptian government says the 18th Dynasty tomb included five mummies in intact sarcophagi with colored funerary masks. There were more than 20 large storage jars, sealed with pharaonic seals.

The leader of the Memphis team was Otto Schaden. The announcement said they found the tomb some 13 feet below the ground, buried under rubble and stones 16 feet away from Tut's tomb.

Inside the rectangular tomb, the five wooden sarcophagi were surrounded by the jars, which appeared placed haphazardly, suggesting the burial was completed quickly.

In 1995, American archaeologist Kent Weeks opened a previously known tomb in the valley and discovered it was larger than expected. He determined that it was the tomb for the sons of the Pharaoh Ramses the Second.

