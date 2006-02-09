Attorney General: Ban on lobbyists' contributions may be too broad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A state attorney general's opinion says a proposed ban on campaign contributions from lobbyists may be unconstitutional.

The opinion, released Wednesday, said the restriction casts too wide a net.

The ban is one facet of a larger ethics bill passed Monday in a special session of the General Assembly.

Attorney General Paul G. Summers said the ban could be found unconstitutional because it is not narrowly tailored to further a compelling state interest.

It's unclear whether the opinion dated Monday took into account the final version of the bill, which provides an exception for those individuals who receive compensation for lobbying that is incidental to their regular employment.

An attorney general's opinion does not carry the force of law.

