Mid-South coated with several inches of snow

Wet snow fell across the Mid-South Friday afternoon, resulting in the cancellation of many school and church activities Friday night and Saturday morning.

Here is your Pinpoint 5 forecast for the weekend:

Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.

Saturday Night

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s.