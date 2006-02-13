Two police cruisers crash while chasing suspect; Officers in hospital

Two police officers are recovering this morning after an overnight chase ended in a cruiser crash.

Here's what happened, investigators say around 8:45 last night a suspect carjacked a Pontiac Vibe from the intersection of Knight Arnold and Getwell... About four hours later - police tried to stop the car on traffic charges. The suspect fled and police learned that the car had been involved in a carjacking earlier. During the persuit the two police cruisers crashed into each other near Brooks and Third. The carjacked vehicle eventually ended up in Horn Lake where southhaven police got involved. Memphis police say the suspect was eventually caught but his name has not been released yet. The injured officers have also not been identified yet.

We are follow this story and will update you as more information becomes available.