Commuter headaches in New York on the day after the storm

NEW YORK (AP) - New York-area commuters are feeling the effects of a record weekend snowstorm.

Some Long Island Railroad service is still suspended and there's limited service on other branches of the line. Metro-North is operating on a regular schedule but scattered delays are likely.

City buses and subways are running on near normal schedules.

All three major New York area airports have now re-opened. But there could be additional flight cancellations today.

New York City public schools are open.

In Massachusetts, dozens of school districts, including Boston, have canceled classes and Logan Airport will be playing catch-up.

Amtrak has numerous cancellations, including six of its Acela Express and Metroliner trains in the Northeast corridor.