Trey Medlock, the Memphis Hockey RiverKings and Arena Football Xplorers General Manager, resigned Monday.

In a statement released by the Non-profit Maddox Foundation, which operates both clubs, Medlock says he's leaving to pursure work in a For Profit situation that suits his business background.

During Medlocks' tenure the Xplorers won last seasons' Arena Two Championship.

No decision has been made on naming a new GM.