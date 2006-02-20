Ford Jr. and Obama visit Memphis

Two big named politicians are expected in the Mid-South later today.

U.S. Senate Candidate, Congressman Harold Ford Junior and U.S. Senator Barack Obama will expected to appear at a Pastors' Forum this morning. The event is scheduled for 10:30 at New Direction Christian Church.

Then, at 11:45, the duo will make an appearance at the Holiday Inn at the University of Memphis. Tune in for a complete report of today's activities tonight on Action News 5 at 6pm.