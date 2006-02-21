County commission candidate's residence in question

A University of Memphis law professor, a published expert on election reform and election law, is being sued by his opponent in a County Commission race. The accusation? That the expert is lying to the election commission.
Steven Mulroy has lived in with his family for five and a half years at 199 Dille Place. It's in County Commission District 1.
But he is renting 755 S. Graham in District 5. He signed the rental agreement the day before he filed a qualifying petition to run for that County Commission seat.
"I checked with the county attorney and with the administrator of elections about what to do and I followed their procedures to the letter. I'm sleeping in the house. I've been sleeping in the house since the day that I qualified," he says.
But Joe Cooper - who's running against him - doesn't believe it. He says he's got evidence and he's suing to have Mulroy thrown out of the race.
"I don't think he lived in the district - or lives in the district - when he filed his petition. It ought to be a fair playing field. I guarantee you if I wasn't in district 5, they'd be coming after me like gangbusters," says Cooper.
Mulroy is emphatic. "It's not true," he says. "I do live in the district. I moved into a rental house until such time as we can buy a house in the district and then my family will join me."
Cooper's lawyers came to Chancery Court prepared to call witnesses, including process server Charlie Fineberg, who delivered the suit to Mulroy Monday night and found him at his home outside the district.
"He came to the door with no shoes on, evidentially his wife and his children were all in there having a good time. I saw no boxes or anything to say he was moving. They were all just having a good time," says Fineberg.
Election Commissioner Greg Duckett - also named in the lawsuit - says Joe Cooper jumped the gun because the petitions aren't even official yet. "Until the election commission has actually voted to certify, it would be my personal and professional opinion that a lawsuit at this point in time is totally inappropriate."
The Election Commission meets again on Thursday, the same day this goes back before a judge.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>