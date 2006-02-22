Fraternity and sorority parties suspended after ASU student shot

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State University has temporarily suspended fraternity and sorority parties after a student was injured in a shooting at the A.S.U. Pavilion.

A University Police Department report said 21-year-old Kimberly McCray was injured at a Phi Beta Sigma fraternity party early Saturday morning. The report said the shot came from a semiautomatic handgun. McCray was taken to a hospital.

Rick Stripling, A.S.U. vice chancellor for student affairs, said all social activities in public facilities for sororities and fraternities were suspended until further notice. University police were interviewing some of the hundreds of people who attended the party.