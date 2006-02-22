Newton sentenced in Tennessee Waltz case

A key player in the Tennessee Waltz corruption scandal will have to spend one year in prison.
Former Representative Chris Newton of Cleveland, Tennessee was sentenced today.
Chris Newton was sentenced to 12-months plus one day in prison. He'll face two years probation plus 200 community service hours.
Chris Newton's sentence may make others indicted in the Tennessee Waltz scandal nervous.
Not only is he going to prison for taking a 15-hundred dollar bribe, Newton said repeatedly he will help the government any way he can. Once a powerful legislator, Former Republican Representative Chris Newton presented himself today as a humbled man. "I'm disappointed in myself, I brought hurt sorrow and disgrace to my family name and I'm starting today to help rebuild that." said Newton.
His first step is to offer any useful information about the unethical goings on in Nashville to the government. "I remain committed to helping these agencies in whatever way possible to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion," said Newton.
Newton refused to name names or discuss how he might be assisting the government's Tennessee Waltz investigation. "This is a continuing investigation and I'm simply not going to talk about details of my particular case nor of the other cases or any of the indictments that have been handed down to date," said Newton.
Newton pleaded guilty to extortion and bribery charges for taking 15-hundred dollars to introduce legislation.
He asked for supervised release but was sentenced to prison plus probation and fines.
Judge John Mcalla hopes the prison sentence is a deterrent to other politicians who might consider taking bribes.
But Newton warned that corruption in Nashville often happens out in the open." Quite candidly folks it doesn't have to be money in white envelopes it can be legal campaign contributions," Newton told reporter.
Newton will have about 75 days to report to prison. Most likely he'll be sent to a low security federal prison also known as a federal camp.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>