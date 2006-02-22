Newton sentenced in Tennessee Waltz case

A key player in the Tennessee Waltz corruption scandal will have to spend one year in prison.

Former Representative Chris Newton of Cleveland, Tennessee was sentenced today.

Chris Newton was sentenced to 12-months plus one day in prison. He'll face two years probation plus 200 community service hours.

Chris Newton's sentence may make others indicted in the Tennessee Waltz scandal nervous.

Not only is he going to prison for taking a 15-hundred dollar bribe, Newton said repeatedly he will help the government any way he can. Once a powerful legislator, Former Republican Representative Chris Newton presented himself today as a humbled man. "I'm disappointed in myself, I brought hurt sorrow and disgrace to my family name and I'm starting today to help rebuild that." said Newton.

His first step is to offer any useful information about the unethical goings on in Nashville to the government. "I remain committed to helping these agencies in whatever way possible to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion," said Newton.

Newton refused to name names or discuss how he might be assisting the government's Tennessee Waltz investigation. "This is a continuing investigation and I'm simply not going to talk about details of my particular case nor of the other cases or any of the indictments that have been handed down to date," said Newton.

Newton pleaded guilty to extortion and bribery charges for taking 15-hundred dollars to introduce legislation.

He asked for supervised release but was sentenced to prison plus probation and fines.

Judge John Mcalla hopes the prison sentence is a deterrent to other politicians who might consider taking bribes.

But Newton warned that corruption in Nashville often happens out in the open." Quite candidly folks it doesn't have to be money in white envelopes it can be legal campaign contributions," Newton told reporter.

Newton will have about 75 days to report to prison. Most likely he'll be sent to a low security federal prison also known as a federal camp.