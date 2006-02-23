J Sweeney Homes: The Story of the Mid-South's Newest Name in Homebuilding

While the name J Sweeney Homes may be new, the company actually has a history and pedigree that stretches back over 15 years. Jeff Sweeney has been a significant leader in the Memphis new home market. Before opening J Sweeney Homes, Jeff was the Tennessee President of Levitt and Sons, a national home builder.



J Sweeney Homes also recently won the 2006 Best Craftsmanship Award from the Homebuilders Association of Middle Tennessee. The award was bestowed as part of the 2006 Southern Showcase of Homes, a two-week event that honors homebuilders for excellence in a number of categories.