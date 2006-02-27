Nick's 2 Cents...Energy Saving Tips

Many people do not realize the energy costs that arise from using everyday household items. If you are able to take the time and recognize the costs involved in operating these items, you can save a lot of money on your energy bill.

For instance, in the kitchen, your refrigerator will cost you about $100 annually to operate. To save money, don't keep your refrigerator too cold. It should be around 40 degrees in the refrigerator itself, and 5 degrees in the freezer. Also, make sure your refrigerator's door is airtight. As a test, put a dollar half-way into the door. If you can pull it out easily, the door's latch may need adjustment, or the seal may need replacement.

Your dishwasher can wash away savings if you're not careful. When you load it, make sure it's full, but not overloaded. Also, turn-off the automatic dry switch. Letting them air-dry will save you some coin.

From washing your dishes to washing your clothes...90% of energy used for washing clothes comes from heating the water. Switching from hot to warm can cut a load's energy use in half. As for the dryer, do not over-dry your clothes, and clean the lint filter in the dryer after every load to improve air circulation. Be sure to also check your dryer vent to ensure it's not blocked. This will save energy and may prevent a fire. Every time you run the dryer, it will cost you about 40 cents, not a big number by itself, but one that will add up over time.



Next time you get your utility bill...see how much your spending on electricity. You might be surprised.

