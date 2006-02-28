Overnight News: Teenage girl shot; Mother/son saved from house fire

Police need your help locating the gunman responsible for an overnight shooting that landed a 15-year-old girl in the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Glenarm in Memphis just after midnight. Police say a gunman shot the 15-year-old girl in the neck.

She is in critical condition at the Med. No one is in custody. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Also overnight-- a mother and her son are thankful to be alive this morning after being pulled from their house which was on fire.

The blaze broke out around 10 o'clock last night in the 2100 block of Alta Vista. There's still no word on what caused the home to go up in flames last night.

Witnesses tell us two people were trapped inside the home when the fire erupted. But before fire crews arrived-- neighbors decided to jump in and take action. Witnesses say a little boy and his mother were rescued. "Me and my partner we were coming up the road and we saw that the house was on fire. The next thing I know we heard a little boy screaming out", said Tarsalerdor Boyd one of the people who saved the family.

Travlvus Tarmarkeyous also helped. "We bust out the window because we heard a little boy and we snatched him out of the window. And we got his momma out".

Everyone escaped the fire without major injuries. The little boy that was pulled out of the fire sustained minor scratches.