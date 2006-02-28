Overnight News: Teenage girl shot; Mother/son saved from house fire

Police need your help locating the gunman responsible for an overnight shooting that landed a 15-year-old girl in the hospital.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Glenarm in Memphis just after midnight. Police say a gunman shot the 15-year-old girl in the neck.
She is in critical condition at the Med. No one is in custody. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
=======================================
Also overnight-- a mother and her son are thankful to be alive this morning after being pulled from their house which was on fire.
The blaze broke out around 10 o'clock last night in the 2100 block of Alta Vista. There's still no word on what caused the home to go up in flames last night.
Witnesses tell us two people were trapped inside the home when the fire erupted. But before fire crews arrived-- neighbors decided to jump in and take action. Witnesses say a little boy and his mother were rescued. "Me and my partner we were coming up the road and we saw that the house was on fire. The next thing I know we heard a little boy screaming out", said Tarsalerdor Boyd one of the people who saved the family.
Travlvus Tarmarkeyous also helped. "We bust out the window because we heard a little boy and we snatched him out of the window. And we got his momma out".
Everyone escaped the fire without major injuries. The little boy that was pulled out of the fire sustained minor scratches.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>