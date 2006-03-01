Overnight fire at Flairwood Apartments

Memphis fire crews were called to an overnight fire at the Flairwood Apartments on Flairwood Cove near Tchulahoma Road and Knight Arnold.

Investigators say four units were on fire. All the units were vacant due to remodeling. No injuries were reported. Crews responded around 3:30 Wednesday morning. They cleared the scene just after 6am. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

