Former Memphis-Shelby County EMA director faces charges

Former Memphis-Shelby County EMA director Clint Buchanan turned himself in to the County Fugitive Squad Wednesday, facing state charges of "Official Misconduct."

The charges are a result of a TBI investigation into claims made about his behavior while he was working at the Health Department.

Buchanan was EMA director for five years. He resigned more than a year and a half ago and took a job as a consultant for the state and doing work for the state health department.

In October, he resigned that position. Action News Five reported at the time that a Millington woman had filed a complaint that Buchanan had behaved inappropriately during her attempt to become a certified firefighter. The complaint, along with several others, was passed along to the TBI.

